Kari-Out has introduced a plant-based, 100% compostable condiment packet.

“We have searched the world for a technology that allows us to protect the environment as well as the quality and shelf life of our products, and this is it,” says Kari-Out CEO Paul Epstein.

The new packets are TUV Certified, home compostable and provide several options to accommodate condiments, sauces and other products. Customers can choose from a clear exterior, to better see the product, or a paper exterior.

All packets can be printed with logos and other product information.