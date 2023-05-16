Peace Coffee has introduced Compostable EcoPods. The plant-based, biodegradable pods are available on Amazon and at PeaceCoffee.com for $14.99.

The single-cup pods are made with plant-based material, making them biodegradable in industrial compost facilities. Designed for use with Keurig machines, the pods will be available in the nutty dark roast, Tree Hugger, and the smooth medium roast, Birchwood. The natural paper mesh retains the coffee's flavor. The pods will be sold in boxes of 12.

The move to add compostable pods to its coffee line supports Peace's sustainable practices, including only purchasing organic beans, 100% fair trade sourcing and environmental efforts with the global Carbon, Climate and Coffee Initiative.

According to Lee Wallace, owner and CEO of Peace Coffee, "We worked for nearly a year to bring this to market and hope to expand compostable packaging to more of our portfolio."



