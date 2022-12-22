Chamberlain Coffee has announced the launch of its first-ever coffee pods. The brand intends on setting itself apart from the market by making its coffee pods casing commercially compostable. Reportedly, the company aims for its product to expand its consumer base through meeting consumers’ convenience needs with the pod launch and innovative packaging.

The pods are made from the company’s Original Family Blend and features its medium coffee roast. The company states that each pod is made out of patented plant-based materials and is compatible with all Keurig style brewers.

According to the company, over 15 billion plastic pods are produced each year, with 90% of those single-serve pods ending up in landfills or burned, which means that its compostable pods create a more sustainable coffee pod option.