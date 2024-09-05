New England Coffee Company has launched BPI-certified, commercially compostable, single-serve pods made with plant-based mesh.

Developed by PurPod, the pods have replaced all of New England Coffee’s former single-serve plastic pods to deliver a richer aroma and fresher coffee flavor with materials that are friendlier to the environment, reducing plastic waste.

All single-serve flavors, including popular blends such as Breakfast Blend, Blueberry Cobbler, Carmel Macchiato, Hazelnut Crème and more, will now be delivered in the new pod format. The outer lid features commercially compostable materials, the upcycled brown ring is made with coffee bean skins (chaff) and other compostable materials, while the mesh filter is constructed with plant-based materials.

“We are excited to announce that two of our major brand goals – to continue to perfect our coffee’s taste while using eco-friendlier packaging, has meshed – literally – with the introduction of our mesh, compostable pods,” says Jim Kaloyanides, senior vice president and general manager of New England Coffee and a member of the family that founded New England Coffee in 1916. “New England Coffee’s new single-serve pods bring bigger flavor and leave a smaller footprint, without changing your at-home coffee routine.”

PurPod technology was designed to deliver convenient, high-quality beverages while cutting down on the waste associated with single-serve solutions. Food waste, like coffee, and composting services are key to returning valuable nutrients to the soil.

New England Coffee pods are available to purchase online at newenglandcoffee.com and at top grocery retailers including Big Y, Giant Foods, Giant Martin’s, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Lowe’s, Market Basket, Price Chopper, Publix, Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, Target, Tops, Wakefern, Walmart, Weis and Winn-Dixie.