Genecis Bioindustries has launched its first consumer brand, Mad Tea, offering 100% compostable tea pods.

Mad Tea pods are fully compatible with Nespresso machines, allowing consumers to brew teas in under 30 seconds. Each pod includes a mix of teas and sweeteners, offered in a range of flavors including Matcha, Chai, Jasmine Milk Tea, Earl Grey, Chamomile Lavender, Thai Milk, Brown Sugar Milk and Peach Oolong. Additionally, all Mad Tea pods are vegan and lactose-free.

"We've crafted a new way to experience tea with our pods, which are strongly influenced by boba teas and the efficiency of espresso brewing," says Junwei Lv, head of flavor development at Mad Tea. "In making the pods, we selected specialty teas that often take a lot of time to prepare at home – or might be costly to buy at the store or a cafe – and found a solution that bridges the need for affordable and fast solutions with enjoyable and bold flavors."

Engineered to be industrially compostable, the tea pods are made from a proprietary strain of bacteria that creates bioplastics, including polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), which are natural and non-toxic to humans and wildlife. Able to be broken down completely, without leaving microplastics behind, Mad Tea pods also offer durability during the brewing process, resulting in less waste compared to traditional plastic or aluminum coffee and tea pods.

"At Mad Tea, we believe that convenience and accessibility shouldn't come at the expense of taste, quality or the ritual of tea making," says Luna Yu, CEO and founder of Mad Tea. "Our tea pods allow consumers to indulge in premium teas and tea lattes in their everyday lives, while simultaneously reducing our reliance on traditional plastics that harm the environment and our bodies."

Genecis Bioindustries has provided bioplastic solutions to partners such as Amazon, Novo Nordisk and Sodexo. To date, Genecis has raised $30 million in funding from investors and grants, including Khosla Ventures, BDC Capital's Cleantech Practice, Amazon and Y Combinator. Additionally, Yu was recently recognized to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work in biotechnology.

Mad Tea's tea pods are available to purchase directly from the brand’s website. The tea pods are also featured as an in-room amenity at the W Hotels locations in New York City (Union Square) and Los Angeles (Hollywood and West Beverly Hills), as well as the Palisociety hotel group's locations in Los Angeles.