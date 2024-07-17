Greiner Packaging and Constantia Flexibles have partnered to introduce a fully home compostable coffee capsule solution.

In this collaboration, Greiner Packaging supplies the body of the capsule, while Constantia Flexibles provides an EcoPressoLid. The capsule body preserves the freshness of the coffee and is compatible with conventional coffee capsule machines.

This solution offers consumers a more sustainable option without compromising on quality or convenience, and supports a circular economy by reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging solutions,” says Taner Ertan, global business development manager at Greiner Packaging. “Our collaboration with Constantia Flexibles on the home compostable coffee capsule embodies our shared vision for a greener future. This innovative product not only meets the high expectations of eco-conscious consumers but also sets a new standard in the industry. We are proud to contribute to a solution that balances convenience and environmental responsibility.”

Constantia Flexibles’ EcoPressoLid offers a high barrier to oxygen and excellent sealing with the capsule. It is compatible with commonly used capsule filling and sealing machines on the market. The EcoPressoLid is paper-based and can be used to seal both the top and bottom of the capsules. The capsule body and lid received the "OK Compost Home" certification from TÜV Austria together as a system.

"The EcoPressoLid capsule liner is a significant step towards more sustainable coffee consumption,” says Peter Wallach, SVP head of business segment, processed meat and beverages, Constantia Flexibles. “We are especially proud of our partnership with Greiner Packaging, as it allows us to offer a complete, TÜV Austria certified solution to our customers."