Constantia Flexibles introduces EcoTwistPaper, a packaging solution for the confectionery industry.

This wax-free twist-wrap is made entirely from paper, prioritizing recyclability and supporting the global shift toward sustainable products.

EcoTwistPaper has undergone repulpability testing with the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) and has scored a 90 out of 100 for its printed material.

Distinctively, EcoTwistPaper avoids the use of components that are not fully compatible with paper recycling like wax or polymeric coatings. It offers product protection and wrapping properties. Furthermore, the product is not subject to the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), as it contains no plastic coatings.

The paper's softness, achieved through advanced mechanical treatments, ensures it is ideal for wrapping sweets and treats. Moreover, it is designed to operate with existing machinery and can be recycled in the paper stream.

"Driven by our dedication to sustainability and addressing the demands of the confectionary industry, we developed EcoTwistPaper," says Marc Rademacher, executive vice president, consumer commercial at Constantia Flexibles. "This innovation represents a significant advancement within the confectionery packaging sector."