According to “Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market,” a report by Future Market Insight (FMI), the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is slated to top $137 billion in 2022. With a favorable demand outlook, sales are projected to increase at 11.9% CAGR, pushing the market size to more than $422 billion by 2032.

To maintain the integrity of the original manufactured product throughout the supply chain, brand owners are adopting anti-counterfeiting packaging solutions. Anti-counterfeit packaging can be applied directly to the product, its container, packaging or labeling. It ensures that the packaging code applied by the original manufacturer is unchanged and the product is un-tampered.

Due to advancements in technology, manufacturers are integrating innovative solutions with their conventional packaging formats such as product authentication and track-and-trace elements.

Manufacturers need to ensure their authentic products are differentiated from the counterfeit products and, therefore, customers get the desired quality. Furthermore, manufacturers are getting more concerned about integrating security features into the product and packaging.

Rising investments in the development of sophisticated and effective counterfeit protection solutions are bolstering the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Differentiating authentic from counterfeit packaging can include both overt and covert features, which cannot be copied easily. Packaging manufacturers are also innovating packaging designs and using technologies such as RFID labels, security seals, barcodes and holograms to prevent counterfeiting.

Other takeaways from this report include:

By packaging format, the bottles and jars segment is estimated to account for 27% of the total market share by the end of 2027.

Based on technology, the mass serialization segment of the anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9%, reaching almost $94 billion by 2032.

Germany will dominate the Europe anti-counterfeit packaging market, accounting for 24% of the total market share by 2032.

Total demand in India will account for 57% of the South Asia anti-counterfeit packaging market share by 2032.

By region, East Asia and South Asia are estimated to hold over 53% of the total anti-counterfeit packaging market share in the year 2032.



