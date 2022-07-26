Splash Beverage Group, Inc., a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods (UNFI) to distribute TapouT Performance drinks through Southeastern Grocer’s 515 Winn Dixie stores located throughout the southeastern United States and other areas where TapouT does not have Direct Store Distribution (DSD) coverage.

UNFI is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI distributes to over 250,000 natural, organic and conventional products to more than 30,000 customers including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service industry.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

