New brand MotherBar officially launched its proprietary hemp-based CBD Moment mints, created to relax the body and mind while challenging our mindset and approach to stress. The name MotherBar was chosen as a sense of comfort, love and support while offering connection and escape from the chaos of daily life.

Moment mints are 99.95% organic and made with ingredients including Szechuan flower, peppermint, Bulgarian rose and 40mg of full-spectrum CBD per mint.

Created to awaken your senses, Moment's incorporation of Szechuan flower creates a pleasant buzzing sensation in your mouth that brings you into presence. The mints use hemp grown with regenerative farming practices, are packaged in recyclable, plastic-free materials and shipped in fully compostable packages.



