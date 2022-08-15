Loma Systems announced that it will have some of the latest technologies in inspection on display at IBIE (International Baking Industry Exposition), held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 17-20.

Exhibiting at booth #6808, at the show will be the IQ4 Metal Detector, designed to provide a fully functional, adjustable metal detection conveyor solution. The system incorporates a 7” color touchscreen with a user-friendly interface that is designed to help make setup easier and reduce user errors. Loma’s conveyor systems comply with strict international standards such as IFS, BRC and FSMA. They can also be supplied with “Higher Level Compliance” to meet the strictest of retail codes of practice.

The X5C Compact, Loma’s smallest X-ray system, detects more than metal. In addition to all types of metal (i.e. stainless steel, ferrous and non-ferrous), the X5C also detects bone, glass or dense plastics. It can be used for basic product integrity tests such as missing items, objective checking and fill level. It can inspect products packaged in foil or heavy metallized film packaging and overcoming the problems with ferrous in foil metal detectors. This X-ray inspection system offers plug-and-play installation and software, reliable inspection and low ongoing running costs.