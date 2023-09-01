Lotus Beverage Alliance, a collective of craft beverage equipment manufacturing companies, has announced its turnkey, end-to-end suite of hardware, software and financing solutions to help distillers quickly and cost-effectively expand into the ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail sector. The portfolio of products includes a comprehensive array of distilling equipment that spans from grain to cocktail. Lotus also has a competitive financing program for spirits makers that enables startups and scale-ups to acquire the hardware, control systems, canning lines and ingredients they need without the upfront costs.

According to research firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the RTD canned cocktail market is expected to reach 57.2 billion by 2032 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% per year. The growing consumer interest in canned cocktails began with a shift towards at-home cocktail occasions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand has reportedly only increased since then, with numerous large spirits makers entering the category with higher quality options that have moved the market into maturity. As more vendors enter the canned cocktail market, distillers can take advantage of this trend by making strategic investments and creating unique offerings to build consumer loyalty and capture market share. Lotus Beverage Alliance has produced various products, including turnkey distilling systems, mash equipment, fermenters and cellar tanks, controls, pumps and distillate storage.

Through the collective financial power of its six member companies, the Lotus Beverage Alliance offers the following as part of its solution for spirits distillers: