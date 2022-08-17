The trū Shrimp Companies Inc. announced that its trū Protein branded line of pet food and treat ingredients is now available. trū Protein is a high-protein, low-fat pet food and treat ingredient using only shrimp protein, according to the company.

"trū Protein has always been part of our business plan," states Michael Ziebell, President & CEO of The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. "It joins our consumer trū Shrimp and medical application trū Chitosan for a complete and sustainable utilization of every single part of our shrimp. trū Protein is a product of the United States and we not only provide a Certificate of Analysis, but a Certificate of Origin detailing the chain of custody."

"trū Protein is an ingredient I and the industry have been seeking for years," states Charlie Bachkora, President of JAC Pet Nutrition. "The owners of pets are just as conscious of what they are feeding their pets as what they are eating themselves. High protein and extremely low fat, in combination with authentic shrimp flavor, opens the opportunity of shrimp flavored dog and cat food toppers and treats. I am excited to be one of the first companies to include it in our new Superfood Crumbles line of Dog and Cat Food Toppers."

trū Protein is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), an organization dedicated to creating a more sustainable pet industry.