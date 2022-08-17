Banza , a maker of chickpea-based foods, announced the launch of Banza Masterpiece'zas, a new pizza kit that reimagines Banza's high-protein, high-fiber pizza into an art canvas for a good cause. According to Banza's Dinnertime Confessions Survey , 86% of parents report having at least one picky eater in their family, which can make dinnertime tricky, especially at the start of a new school year. This back-to-school season, Banza Masterpiece'zas aim to help parents make mealtime easier and implement healthier eating habits by encouraging play and imagination at the dinner table. The kits are available on EatBanza.com.

Each Banza Masterpiece'zas kit is equipped with simple ingredients that act as art supplies to help parents serve their kids better. Banza is offering one vegan and one vegetarian version of its Banza Masterpiece'zas kits. The kits include:

Banza Pizza, made from chickpeas, offers a crispy yet doughy crust that tastes like the traditional kind

Farmer's Fridge fresh, pre-sliced vegetables to create the art

fresh, pre-sliced vegetables to create the art Tupperware Deco Pens to fill up with sauce or dressing and draw right on top of the pizza

Deco Pens to fill up with sauce or dressing and draw right on top of the pizza Tiny Bites scissors to give parents a simple and creative way to slice the pizza

scissors to give parents a simple and creative way to slice the pizza Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto made with fresh, greenhouse-grown basil to add color to the pizza toppings design

Vegan Pesto made with fresh, greenhouse-grown basil to add color to the pizza toppings design Burlap & Barrel oregano to accessorize the final artwork

Banza tapped young artists ages six through 23 from P.S. ARTS , an organization dedicated to providing arts education in systemically under-resourced schools and communities in Los Angeles, and Creative Art Works , a New York City-based organization that teaches technical and workforce skills while creating connections between young constituents, their art and their communities. The artists dreamed up their own Masterpiece'zas designs which are featured on packaging. Additional designs are also included in an inspiration booklet offering suggestions for kids as they work on their own creations.

"We created Banza Masterpiece'zas to inspire creativity and joy around a nutritious dinner," says Brian Rudolph, co-founder and CEO of Banza. "Chickpeas are one of the best foods for human health and the environment. To celebrate the versatility of the ingredient and the love for pizza, we're challenging our community to use Banza's pizza crust as a canvas for art."