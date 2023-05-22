New Wave Food’s Shrimp in a Buddah Bowl. New Wave Food’s Spicy Thai Shrimp.

Alternative protein continues to evolve as manufacturers, chefs and college students break into untapped ingredients that can replicate the taste and texture of the real deal. For Michelle Wolf, cofounder and chief executive, New Wave Foods is a way to make a definitive impact in the food supply chain by distributing her shrimp to restaurants across the U.S. While also reducing the carbon footprint of shrimping, New Wave Foods’ shrimp products serve as mimics that are safe for seafood allergies and safe for our oceans.

Wolf states that using ingredients like seaweed and mung bean allows for an alternative protein product that positively impacts that environment, while also catching the attention of Forbes, Tyson Ventures, and consumers with food allergies that wish for a fine-dining seafood experience. She also discusses her experience being a part of an all-virtual company, with manufacturing and distribution thousands of miles away from where she is headquartered. From the obvious changes happening with generational food consumption, New Wave Foods is in year two of full operations and she is ready for the new wave of food engineering trends.

New Wave Food’s Breaded Cajun Shrimp.

Wolf is a champion of alternative seafood and has been since New Wave Foods’ inception in 2015. Driving constant growth and innovation, Wolf has secured national distribution agreements for the ever-growing New Wave Shrimp products lineup, including Breaded and Cajun Breaded options. She can regularly be found in trade publications as well as sharing insights on her LinkedIn page. Wolf holds an M.S. in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University where she also received her undergraduate degree.