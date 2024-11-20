AI bioprocess simulation software company New Wave Biotech aims to help alternative protein and biomanufacturing companies design, commercialize and scale through new technology.

The Bioprocess Foresight platform harnesses AI-powered simulation to give biomanufacturing innovators a clear picture of techno-economics, output and environmental impact, tailored to their process with their data. The solution provides users with a holistic view of their process, actionable insights to identify R&D hotspots and the ability to virtually test unlimited possibilities to understand the likely outcome.

“Biomanufacturing businesses today have to navigate a landscape of thousands of potential options so need to be able to make explainable predictions of technical, commercial and environmental impact and optimize accordingly,” says Oli Hall, CTO and co-founder of New Wave Biotech. “That’s why our bioprocess simulation platform is designed to enable biotech innovators to design better, commercialize quicker and scale greener.”

NWB’s Bioprocess Foresight platform simulates bioprocesses to predict quantified output, costs and sustainability impact and improves as it learns from empirical data. It can support biomanufacturing R&D by offering techno-economic calculations in hours, rather than months, and at a reduced cost.

“For too long, biomanufacturing innovators have been paying hundreds of thousands for R&D and thousands more just to understand where past experiments have failed,” says Zoe Law, CEO and co-founder of New Wave Biotech. “Now imagine if you're developing a new bioproduct and can virtually test any process to predict its techno economics and sustainability when it scales. This gives you the foresight with quantified impact that you need for strategic decision making.”