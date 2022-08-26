Health Advance Inc. announced it is spearheading the production of CBD-infused, dealcoholized wines by 66° Beverage Company. The 66° Beverage Company says it has found a way to fuse cannabis and wine in a compact, palatable and alcohol-free state that isn’t milky. The CBD-infused wine beverages contain 25mg of broad spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD), specially formulated to take effect within 10 to 20 minutes of consumption. 66° Beverage Company, with its homegrown dealcoholization process and formulation, says the drink has fewer calories, less sugar and fewer carbohydrates.

Each 66° Beverage comes from the non-GMO grapes from California and comes in a variety of flavors. Presently, the flavors include dealcoholized red wine, white wine and rosé, each with its own unique profile.

The 66° Beverage Company is helmed by father-and-son duo David and Michael Katz who have over 40 years of experience in the field of food and beverage manufacturing and are both avid wine connoisseurs. The popularity of cannabis and cannabis-based products has rapidly grown in recent years. Twenty-one states have already permitted the use of these goods for adult consumption.