The Orbex Group, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motors and slip rings, has introduced standard slip rings with an IP65 protection rating, providing washdown tolerance in many food, beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing applications.

Available immediately with short lead times, the company says, these washdown-ready slip rings feature stainless steel or aluminum housings, while their IP65-rated, sealed design enhances component protection in demanding environments. They also offer flexible mounting options with through-hole diameters ranging from 25 mm to 100 mm, or capsule style when a through-hole is not required, facilitating installation.

These slip rings are designed to support a wide range of standard industrial network protocols, such as Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT, Profibus and more. And, their modular and flexible design can enable engineers to easily configure a solution to better fit customer needs.