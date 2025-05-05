IMA Food North America Offers Cup Fill-Seal System with Sterilization Capabilities

IMA Food North America offers the Hamba Flexline, a fully servo-controlled fill-seal machine with sterilization technology. Rated for high-speed operation and featuring a hygienic stainless steel construction, the system stands out for its clean, even filling and peroxide sterilization capabilities, which can extend product shelf life.

Despite its attributes, the Hamba Flexline’s distinguishing feature is its aseptic production. Following an ionization station that removes potential static loads, the insides of cups are treated with hydrogen peroxide and subsequently dried with sterile air. During this process, the cups are elevated to achieve decontamination of slats and cups underneath the cup rim. For applications not requiring hydrogen peroxide, the system can be designed to utilize UV and pulsed-light technology.

The machine can also incorporate lid sterilization elements, including a light decontamination system with 90° pick-and-place movement. Between runs, filling nozzles can be cleaned via clean-in-place (CIP) or sterilize-in-place (SIP) options.

The Hamba Flexline is marketed to food companies who place an emphasis on freshness optimization and presentation. Product applications include yogurts, spreadable cheeses, puddings, baby foods and other foodstuffs housed in cups. A nod to eco-conscious packaging materials selection, the machine’s disinfection stations can be designed to accommodate a range of cup and lid substrates, including PET, PP and paper.

The Hamba Flexline can run 4-12 cups per cycle in either single- or double-lane setups. This allows the system to fill and seal as many as 57,600 cups per hour while remaining flexible enough to handle cups up to 180 mm in diameter and 150 mm in height. Automatic format changes, push-button recipe control and the ability to change lids without line stoppage enhance production efficiency.

“The Hamba Flexline is the flagship solution that solidifies IMA Food as a true leader in enhanced, sterilizable fill-seal cup technology,” says Patrick Carroll, president of IMA Food North America. “In a food category where brand differentiation can be difficult to achieve on busy supermarket shelves, the shelf-life extension and sophisticated clean-fill presentation made possible by the Hamba Flexline helps our customers build trust and brand loyalty.”