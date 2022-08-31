Fine Choice Foods announced the opening of its second manufacturing facility, in Richmond, B.C. The new facility is designed to produce spring rolls equal to the length of more than 700 football fields on a weekly basis, creating more than 70 new jobs as part of the company’s continued growth.

The new facility is an existing warehouse transformed into a 50,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art CFIA federally approved food processing facility. The company says it "signifies a meaningful financial investment in Fine Choice Foods’ infrastructure, immediately creating significant value for local farmers and suppliers as well as valuable jobs for British Columbians during a challenging economic environment."

“The impact of this expansion is tremendous and we’re extremely proud to support the growth of Fine Choice Foods,” says Malcolm Brodie, mayor of the City of Richmond. “The creation of more than 70 new jobs creates a significant economic impact in the region we believe will continue to grow, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

“The opening of this new facility is an important milestone for Fine Choice Foods and critical to our continued success,” says Jason Longden, CEO of Fine Choice Foods. “We’re extremely proud of our growth over the past several decades and more importantly, proud to be able to honor the legacy of the Lui family and the SUMM! brand they created more than 30 years ago.”