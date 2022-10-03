Jelly Belly Candy Company, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, announced five new additions to its collection of Harry Potter-inspired confectionery.

New additions include the first-ever Butterbeer-inspired chewy sweets and milk chocolate bars, available in packaging ranging from festive barrel tins to glass mugs, as well as a Harry Potter House Points Counter Dispenser.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy — The first-ever sweet that looks and tastes just like real Butterbeer—served in the shape of a traditional glass mug.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Milk Chocolate Bar — A milk chocolate treat with a smooth and creamy Butterbeer-flavored filling. Detailed barrel shapes are formed on each of the bar's six squares.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Barrel Tin — A barrel-shaped tin filled with the new Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Glass Mug — A glass mug adorned with the metal crests of all four Hogwarts Houses. The glass is filled with Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy and includes a collectible Butterbeer coaster.

Harry Potter House Points Counter Dispenser — A new jelly bean dispenser inspired by the famed house points counter in the Harry Potter series, with an "hourglass" shape and Jelly Belly flavor that represents each Hogwarts House: Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor and Ravenclaw. With a press of the button, the Sorting Hat will tell fans which Hogwarts House they belong to and get a taste of green apple, lemon, cherry and blueberry jelly beans.

Speaking about the new Wizarding World-inspired treats, Rob Swaigen, Vice President of Global Marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company says, "We're thrilled to celebrate the magic of the festive season with five new additions to our Harry Potter collection. At Jelly Belly, we pride ourselves on true-to-life flavor in every sweet we create, so we're excited to offer Harry Potter fans the taste of Butterbeer in a candy form for the first time ever."

Since 2000, Warner Bros. and Jelly Belly have collaborated on an array of treats. These five new products join confectioneries including Bertie Bott's Every-Flavor Beans, Chocolate Wands, Chocolate Frogs and Jelly Slugs.