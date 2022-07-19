Häagen-Dazs is helping consumers cool off during hot summer days with the launch of its City Sweets collection. Inspired by street food and desserts from around the world. Five new flavors including, Dulche de Leche Churro, Coffee Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Summer Berry Cake Pop, and Black and White Cookie are rolling out across the US.

Chase Design Group, the brand design agency that handled last summer’s redesign of the entire Häagen-Dazs line, worked with Brooklyn-based artist, Jade Purple Brown, known for her use of smooth, swirling shapes and bold, playful style, to create the vibrant, colorful package designs.

“The City Sweets series is meant to be different from the original line. Color palettes are more vibrant, typography and photography are bolder and more expressive, however, we were intentional about keeping a similar sense of flow and movement to the tapestry found on core packages,” says Paula Hansanugrum, executive creative director, Chase Design Group. “Jade’s style was perfect for marrying her patterns with our design,” she adds.

Ornate backgrounds for the five patterns express the mood and flavor of each dessert while allowing the brandmark, typography, and photography to stand out. “Anchoring the design is the consistent logo placement, style of photography, and signature burgundy lids. The type style boldly stands out while a custom script highlights the unique flavors,” explains Jon Arriaza, senior design director, Chase Design Group.

The flavors and tie-ins with artists are all part of the #ThatsDazs campaign, introduced last year, as a way to elevate a generation of diverse tastemakers and creators. They appeal to the adventurous ice-cream enthusiast who enjoys experimenting.

“The collaboration between Chase and Jade was nothing short of inspiring,” says Rachel Wall Jaiven, marketing director, Häagen-Dazs and New Ventures at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream. “Each package tells its own story and is part of our continuing work to uplift new voices and showcase diverse creators.”

To celebrate the launch, Häagen-Dazs transformed a Brooklyn bodega into a pop-up shop where visitors go through an immersive experience inspired by the City Sweets collection including designs from Brown.

The 14 oz. containers of ice cream have a suggested retail price of $6.49, while the 14 oz. containers that contain three bars are $5.49. In addition, Häagen-Dazs is selling three flavors – Dulce de Leche Churro, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, and Summer Berry Waffle as snack bars for $5.49.