Häagen-Dazs has launched plant-based frozen desserts that are oat-based. Produced locally in London, Ontario, these vegan-certified offerings are available in Canada in a wide range of flavors reminiscent of the brand’s non-plant-based desserts.

According to Juliane Trenholme, marketing vice president at Nestlé Canada, "Consumers recognize Häagen-Dazs for its creamy texture, simple ingredients and indulgent flavors which is why we created a new plant-based collection. Each new flavor is made in Canada and is designed for consumers who want a plant-based option without any compromise on texture or taste."

The plant-based collection includes Chocolate Peanut Butter with creamy peanut butter swirls, Vanilla Raspberry Truffle with raspberry ribbons and truffle pieces, and Caramel Fudge Chip with fudge chips and almond-based caramel ripple. All are available in 400-mL tubs. The ice cream mix uses an oat base as the main ingredient. Then Häagen-Dazs adds flavors like chocolate, vanilla and caramel and includes sauces and inclusions for a dessert that's vegan certified.

Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based products are now available in most of major grocery stores across Canada.