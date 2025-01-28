Häagen-Dazs has added six flavors to its lineup of ice cream snacking offerings.

Debuting in time for the Big Game, Belgian Waffle Cones, a new product line, is available in four flavors, along with two new flavors of ice cream bars.

Häagen-Dazs says the introduction of Belgian Waffle Cones was driven by growing consumer demand for ice cream cone innovations. The product offers a textural experience, with a crispy, crunchy waffle cone complimented by smooth ice cream. The Belgian Waffle Cones also feature a “last bite” with caramel, fudge or raspberry sauce at the bottom of the cone.

The new Belgian Waffle Cones are available in 4-ct. packages:

Toasted Almond Fudge: Crispy Belgian waffle cone paired with Häagen-Dazs Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with toasted almonds and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of fudge sauce.

Crispy Belgian waffle cone paired with Häagen-Dazs Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with toasted almonds and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of fudge sauce. Vanilla Salted Caramel: Crispy Belgian waffle cone is paired with Häagen-Dazs Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with salted caramel pieces and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of caramel sauce.

Crispy Belgian waffle cone is paired with Häagen-Dazs Madagascar vanilla ice cream, topped with salted caramel pieces and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of caramel sauce. Summer Berry: Crispy Belgian waffle cone pairs with Häagen-Dazs strawberry ice cream, topped with white and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of raspberry sauce.

Crispy Belgian waffle cone pairs with Häagen-Dazs strawberry ice cream, topped with white and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of raspberry sauce. Triple Chocolate Fudge: Crispy Belgian waffle cone paired with Häagen-Dazs Belgian chocolate ice cream, topped with dark and milk chocolate curls, and finished with a last bite of fudge sauce.

Häagen-Dazs also has introduced two ice cream bar flavors: Salted Caramel Macadamia and New York Strawberry Cheesecake.

The Häagen-Dazs Salted Caramel Macadamia ice cream bar pairs sweet ice cream with salty caramel swirls and crunchy toasted macadamia pieces.

After the 2024 success of the New York Strawberry Cheesecake flavor in the 14 fl. oz. size, Häagen-Dazs has launched this flavor in ice cream bar form. The New York Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream bar features cheesecake ice cream, strawberry swirls and a white chocolate coating with crunchy graham cracker pieces.

"Just in time for our participation in the Big Game this February, we're building even more momentum with six all-new snacking innovations for fans to enjoy," says Rachel Jaiven, head of Häagen-Dazs marketing. "We're so excited to be bringing a brand-new cone offering to our portfolio with the introduction of Belgian Waffle Cones, and the new ice cream bars, New York Strawberry Cheesecake and Salted Caramel Macadamia, taking indulgence to new heights."

The 3-ct. ice cream bars and Belgian Waffle Cones are available nationwide for $6.49 and $7.99, respectively.