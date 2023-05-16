The Kellogg Co. has announced three new flavors for its Eggo waffles line—Vanilla Bean Grab & Go, Chocolatey Chip Banana and Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles.

The Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles and Berry Blast Mini Toast have a suggested retail price of $3.59, and the Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffle suggested retail price is $5.99.

The Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go is a Liege-style waffle. This is a Belgian-inspired street food staple with brioche dough and baked through with bits of pearl sugar, butter and a vanilla flavor infusion. The waffles can be eaten untoasted and stay fresh at room temperature for 15 days. Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles are crisp, fluffy mini waffles that include strawberry and blueberry flavors. Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles are made with banana flavor and chocolatey chips.