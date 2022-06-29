Reported to be the first and only non-dairy frozen dessert made with extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), the company is launching a new flavor just in time for summer. The new Caramelized Fig plant-based ice cream is a Mediterranean-inspired pint that features a fig jam swirled into creamy olive oil-based ice cream and balanced with caramelized brown sugar. The new flavor joins the gourmet lineup of Mango, Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate and Vanilla Bean.

Greek artisanal ice cream maker Sotiris Tsichlopoulos launched Wildgood in summer 2021 with a single goal of creating a better plant-based ice cream. Since launching, the brand has expanded in Whole Foods and launched nationally in Sprouts. ⁠As a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is a versatile ingredient and is often seen as nature's best way to add “good fat” to our diets. Wildgood boasts the lowest saturated fat in the category (dairy and non-dairy) and has 40% fewer calories than the leading dairy ice cream, and is made with simple, pronounceable ingredients. Wildgood uses no alternative milks, just extra virgin olive oil, which makes it environmentally sustainable and a great option for those with dairy or nut allergies.

Caramelized Fig is available for purchase online and nationwide at Sprouts. Wildgood is also available at select grocery stores, including Sprouts, Publix, Whole Foods Market in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, Wegmans, Harris Teeter and Shoprite.