Purina leaders and community representatives gathered in Clinton, Iowa, to celebrate the completion of a $156 million expansion at the company's local factory. The project expands capacity and production capabilities for Purina's pet care brands and adds a technical training center. The expansion results in 96 new positions at the factory, which now employs approximately 570 people.

Purina's Clinton factory produces some of the company's most popular pet food and treat brands, and is a hub for new products. The pet food production expansion includes new cooking and packaging lines that will be used to make a variety of pet food brands, including Purina ONE, Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.

Purina also purchased a building adjacent to the factory that has been retrofitted for the packaging and storage of two Purina brands, with room to grow.

"The pet care industry is dynamic and thriving, and Purina's role as the category leader is one that we take seriously," says Andrea Faccio, chief growth officer at Purina. "The ongoing investment in our business, including this expansion in Clinton, sets us up for continued growth in the future and helps us meet increasing demand from pet owners who have placed their trust in Purina to deliver nutritious and high-quality dog and cat foods."

The project includes a new 3,800-square-foot technical training center in Clinton supports Purina's investment in digital tools and technology to enhance collaboration and innovation in manufacturing. The Technical Training Center will be the hub for employee onboarding and incorporate both structured and self-driven training with digital tools and replicas of production equipment for employees to practice on.