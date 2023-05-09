Tyson Foods Claryville celebrated its newly expanded cocktail sausage manufacturing capacity, which the company says will allow it to meet high customer demand for its Hillshire Farm brand products. The $83 million expansion will add 15,000 sq. ft. to its 342,000-sq.-ft. facility and state-of-the-art equipment to increase production by 50% to better serve customers.

Hillshire Farm SNACKING! [Hillshire Farms SNACKED!] sales are up more than 11% over the last year, according to the company. Hillshire Farm deli meats retail dollar sales are up double digits, supported by the “Oh, Hill Yeah!” campaign that recently debuted nationwide across TV, print, social media, and online, where consumers can view exclusive Hillshire Farm brand content and recipes.

The two plants in Claryville currently produce 130 million pounds of hot dogs, sliced meats and 70% of the world’s cocktail sausages, making Claryville the “Cocktail Sausage Capital of the World.”

The facility employs more than 750 team members and produces more than 120 million pounds of protein yearly. The Claryville plant has been operating since 1984 and producing cocktail sausages since 1991.



