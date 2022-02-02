Tyson Foods broke ground on a new $355 million bacon production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The 400,000-square-foot plant will employ 450 people and help meet growing demand for the company’s Wright and Jimmy Dean brands. The facility is scheduled to open in 2023.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest robotics and automated technologies to maximize production efficiency and team member safety. The plant will primarily produce Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean retail and foodservice products and is in the expanded Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

The project is part of Tyson’s commitment to meet increasing retail and foodservice demand for bacon products and deliver against its strategy of accelerating long-term growth aligned to consumer trends.

“This is a historic day for Tyson Foods as we invest to meet the continued growth of our iconic Wright and Jimmy Dean brands,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to build on our successful relationship with the State of Kentucky and look forward to contributing to the community in Bowling Green and Warren County.”

The company employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky with operations in Claryville, Albany and Robards. Tyson Foods’ total statewide impact was $425 million in 2020. This is a continuation of Tyson’s commitment to reinvest in Kentucky, the surrounding region, and rural America.

“Tyson Foods announced this tremendous investment in Warren County just over three months ago, and I am thrilled to join the company’s leaders for today’s groundbreaking as they quickly move forward with the project,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This commitment to create hundreds of jobs in Bowling Green is amazing news for the workforce throughout the region and builds on Tyson’s already impressive presence in our state. I look forward to our continued growth together.”

It will be several months before the company will be able to hire team members for its Bowling Green operation, but people who want to work for Tyson Foods are encouraged to frequently check the Tyson Foods Careers website.