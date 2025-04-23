Central Storage & Warehouse Completes Third Caledonia Expansion

Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW) has completed its third Caledonia warehouse expansion, adding 15,000 frozen pallet positions to support the growth of strategic partners in the Wisconsin market.

“This is the largest building by cubic feet in CSW’s 78-year history and the first freezer we’ve built at 50 ft. clear,” says Hill Hamrick, co-CEO of CSW. “This expansion was absolutely essential to supporting our customers’ continued growth and is a testament to our warehouse team’s ability to deliver best-in-class customer services.”

The expanded facility, which is located at 12725 4 Mile Road in Franksville, Wis., stands at over 334,000 sq. ft., featuring 32 dock doors and 37,500 pallet positions. Originally constructed in 2019 with expansions in 2023, 2024 and now 2025, the facility offers an array of value-added services, cross-docking capabilities and a drop trailer lot, and it is USDA inspection-certified for import and export services.

CSW’s Caledonia facility is located in southwest Wisconsin to service the storage and distribution needs of its customers in the Midwest and beyond. With access to I-94, Milwaukee (19 miles) and Chicago (74 miles), the facility is suited for handling frozen commodities, like retail foods, foodservice, related perishable products and raw materials, to support nearby production.