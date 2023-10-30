SunOpta opened a new warehouse in Alexandria, Minn. that marks a step in SunOpta’s commitment to enhancing its storage and distribution capabilities while aligning with the company’s growth targets. The opening of this warehouse brings SunOpta’s distribution operations in-house and consolidates three sites in Alexandria to one. The new warehouse will hold finished goods, raw materials and ingredients, and it is expected to improve overall customer service and expand SunOpta’s handling and storage capabilities.

“This new warehouse plays a pivotal role in SunOpta’s long-term strategy and aligns seamlessly with our company goals to double our plant-based business by 2025 and drive sales to $2 billion by 2030,” says Joe Ennen, CEO of SunOpta. “With cutting-edge infrastructure and equipment, this new warehouse is poised to consolidate our operations, as well as improve our sustainability impact by reducing mileage and associated fuel costs with distribution. As Minnesota is home to our headquarters, we are encouraged to continue expanding in this area, and are empowered to meet the growing demand for plant-based food and beverage offerings.”

This $31 million, 252,000-sq.-ft. warehouse will play a role in supporting SunOpta’s production of plant-based milks and creamers. The company anticipates cost savings between $60,000 and $250,000 per year with the new warehouse, along with a reduction of at least 5,000 gal. of consumed diesel and over 100,000 pounds of CO 2 emissions annually when compared to the current network. The warehouse offers a capacity of approximately 20,000 pallet positions and was constructed with the foresight for future expansion, allowing for an additional 75,000 sq. ft. of space. This approach ensures that the warehouse can adapt to the growing demands of the business, providing flexibility and efficiency.

The warehouse is anticipated to employ a workforce of approximately eight to 10 individuals and within the first two years of its opening, SunOpta plans to bring on board a minimum of five additional full-time employees to provide further support. The warehouse is located at 2930 34th Ave. West in Alexandria.



