Fair State Brewing Cooperative launched what it says is Minnesota's first cannabis fulfillment and co-packing house and distribution center exclusively for hemp-derived beverages. Named after Fair State's cannabis beverage line, Chill State Collective offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement to assist other cannabeverage brands in Minnesota.

Cannabeverage distribution involves different vendors, stores, licenses and rules than beer distribution. In addition to Chill State's own hemp-derived THC beverage, six beverage brands signed onto the cooperative partnership with Chill State Collective, including Happi, Plift, Bent Paddle, FIND WUNDER, Offfield and Cann.

"We are bringing experienced operators and strategic thinkers together in a new beverage segment, which is really unique," says Chill State Collective Principal and Program Director Rob Shellman. "We have the best of the best and are dedicated to running this business in a mission-driven and responsible way for Minnesota. We're aiming to encourage safe cannabis discovery through exceptional quality."

Along with the launch of the cannabis beverage distribution center, Chill State is launching its second cannabis beverage: Pineapple Express. The original Chill State beverage includes King Louis and Grapefruit Kush terpene flavors.



