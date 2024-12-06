Sabatino has opened a distribution center in West Haven, Conn. that expands its warehouse capacity by 40%, positioning the company to meet the increasing demand for its truffle products.

With operations spanning from Italy to U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and New York, Sabatino oversees every step of the truffle journey—from cultivation to creation. This new facility serves as a central hub for production, packaging and shipping of Sabatino's lineup, including oils, condiments, honey, seasonings, spreads and instant meals. Each product benefits from a direct, traceable supply chain that connects Sabatino's orchards to tables worldwide.

The West Haven facility is designed with automation technology, featuring advanced robotics that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. This approach will allow the brand to meet the rising consumer demand while ensuring quality and service. Although the facility will start with current staffing levels, Sabatino plans to hire more talent in 2025 to keep up with growing needs.

In addition to boosting distribution capabilities, the new center is built with sustainability at the forefront. The facility is equipped with solar panels, reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

"This new facility marks an exciting milestone for Sabatino," says Federico Balestra, third-generation owner and CEO. "The expansion enables us to better meet growing demand, enhance our service, and uphold our sustainability values. It's an important step in our U.S. growth, which also includes our first retail location at New York City's Grand Central Terminal."