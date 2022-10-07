Renewable Lubricants announced patented, ultimately biodegradable Bio-E.P. Gear Oils designed for lubricating spur, helical, bevel and worm gears subject to heavy loading or shock loading in heavy-duty applications. These formulations reportedly meet or exceed the U.S. Steel 224, AGMA 9005-E02, DIN 51517 Part 3, ISO 12925-1 CKD, David Brown DB S1.53.101 and Cincinnati Machine performance requirements. In addition to performance comparable to or exceeding synthetics, these biobased products are intended to help companies achieve their sustainability goals. Formulated from renewable agricultural biobased resources, they are non-toxic, zinc-free formulations that contain no heavy metals. Direct replacement products are available for Industrial Grade, ISO grade, and AGMA products. Bio-E.P. Gear Oils are an economical choice where leakage or contaminations are more prominent or on equipment with more frequent oil change intervals, the company says.