Barilla has introduced a new line of pasta, Al Bronzo. Barilla Al Bronzo is crafted using a micro-engraved bronze die method of forming the dough for a "robust texture and an extraordinary sauce grip." Barilla says Al Bronzo uses a custom blend of responsibly sourced, highest quality non-GMO semolina.

Available in six pasta cuts: bucatini, mezzi rigatoni, penne rigate, fusilli, spaghetti, and linguine, Al Bronzo can be purchased in variety packs on Amazon beginning October 17. The premium pasta will be available on additional retail shelves nationwide in 2023. Al Bronzo will be on the menu at Nordstrom Restaurants across the United States, where menus will feature new, limited-time dishes including squash and pancetta penne, spaghetti & meatballs, and a stir-fry style sweet & spicy steak dish.

"Al Bronzo represents a new step forward on the path of innovation for Barilla," says Melissa Tendick, vice president of marketing, Barilla Americas. "This is a one-of-a-kind product that has the ability to elevate any meal with extraordinary texture and taste."



