EQUII has launched its latest product innovation: pasta.

Available in two boxed varieties, Mac & Cheese and Rigatoni, the new products reinforce the brand’s commitment to creating better-for-you pantry staples, while offering superior nutrition and an easier way to add complete protein in consumers' diets. The pasta lineup joins EQUII's portfolio of Complete Protein Breads - Power, Balance, and Thin – each available in Classic Wheat and Multigrain.

"Since the beginning, EQUII has set out to create flour-based foods that people can enjoy without guilt or hesitation," says Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII. "The introduction of EQUII Rigatoni and Mac & Cheese to the pasta category allows us to stand out amongst competitors and empower consumers to eat without compromising on foods they love. And with the added benefit of complete protein, these new pastas offer balanced nutrition for all ages and dietary needs."

EQUII created the world's first complete protein flour using fermentation, with the launch of its flagship bread products last year. EQUII's goal is to disrupt age-old fermentation methods with modern day innovation, combined with culinary art, to make animal-free products that deliver taste and complete protein.

EQUII Mac & Cheese provides 19 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 33% fewer net carbs per 3.5-oz. serving. It has an MSRP of $3.49 for 6 oz.

EQUII Rigatoni provides 28 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and 30% less net carbs per serving. It has an MSRP of $3.49 for 8 oz.

Along with launching the pasta products, EQUII is also introducing a refreshed look to the brand's personality and packaging. The new designs feature vibrant colors and designs, showcasing the brand's joyful personality. The packaging also highlights the nutritional value in easy-to-read copy.

"With the plant-based protein market projected to reach over $40 billion in the next 10 years, now is the time to continue pushing the envelope with product innovations to disrupt the status-quo of pantry staples,” says Baljit Ghotra, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII. “With the introduction of our new pasta products, we are able to offer consumers even more ways to enjoy our complete protein products.”

EQUII Mac & Cheese and Rigatoni will be available for purchase on EQUII.com and on EQUII's Amazon storefront. The brand will also expand upon these offerings in the fall, with additional pasta varieties (Farfalle, Rotini, Cavatappi, Shells) as well as additional Mac & Cheese varieties (Cheddar, White Cheddar, Five Cheese, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Jalapeño).