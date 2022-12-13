SNICKERS, part of Mars, announced SNICKERS Hi Protein bars, a brand-new performance nutrition bar. The company says that SNICKERS Hi Protein bars feature the same chocolate, caramel and peanut ingredients of SNICKERS but now with 20 g of protein.

"Mars is consumer obsessed, and after talking with many consumers through the product development process, it was clear that the performance nutrition category was missing one key ingredient—delicious tasting products," says Michelle Deignan, senior brand director of Mars Wrigley. "With the demand for delicious tasting protein bars increasing, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein."

SNICKERS Hi Protein bars will be available at select retailers beginning January 2023, with the product set to be available nationwide later in the year. SNICKERS Hi Protein will be available in a single size (2.01 oz) bar.