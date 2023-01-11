Bobo’s announced that it's expanding its lineup with a new real food protein bar line debuting in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate Almond Butter. Each new bar contains 15 g of protein from peanuts or almonds, pea protein and other ingredients that deliver protein. The new protein bars are also verified non-gmo, certified gluten free and kosher, and are now available nationwide.

“We all know that protein bars aren’t very tasty and are packed with sugar alcohols, artificial flavors and inflammatory oils.” says TJ McIntyre, CEO at Bobo’s. “By following Bobo’s ‘real-food’ philosophy, we knew we could create a nutritious, better-tasting protein bar simply by sticking to clean ingredients and avoiding over-engineered additives. We’re thrilled with how they turned out.”

Bobo’s new 2.2-oz protein bars deliver 15 g of protein using ingredients that many consumers would find in their own pantry like peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips and coconut oil, the company says. The new bars are aimed at those with active lifestyles, busy schedules or to keep in the car as a snack.

“Our customers have been asking us for a protein bar for a long time now,” continues McIntyre. “We gathered consumer feedback until we achieved a 2x taste preference over other key protein bar brands. We’re so happy to finally bring this new product to market because they’re delicious and deliver a high amount of natural protein without the chalky, dry taste often found in similar products.”

The new bars have a smooth texture and a satisfying bite with just the right amount of sweetness for an irresistible flavor and hours of satisfaction without the looming sugar crash, the company says. The bars are naturally sweetened with dates and honey, without any artificial sugars or sweeteners.



