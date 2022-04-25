The Atkins brand has launched two new snack bars—in Chocolate Chip Cheesecake and Strawberry Shortcake flavors—and an Iced Chai Latte RTD protein shake.

Atkins Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Endulge Dessert Bar contains 2g of net carbs,1g of sugar, is rich in fiber, and has 8g of protein. Suggested MSRP is $6.79 for a five-count box.

Atkins Strawberry Shortcake Meal Bar contains 3g of net carbs, 1g of sugar, 15g of protein and 11g of fiber. Suggested MSRP is $8.99 for a five-count box.

Atkins RTD Iced Chai Latte Protein Shake is made with real tea and contains as much caffeine as an 8oz. cup of tea. Each 11 fl. oz. container has 3g of net carbs, 1g of sugar, 5g of fiber and 15g of protein. Suggested MSRP is $6.99 for a four-count package.