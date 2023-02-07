Bobo’s announced the launch of its new line of Dipp’d Bars. Each bar is a take on a Bobo’s soft baked bar covered in dark chocolate. The new Dipp’d bars come in three flavors: Original, Peanut Butter, and Double Chocolate. Each bar is reportedly gluten-free, Certified Non-GMO, vegan and dairy free.

“How do you make our beloved Bobo’s oat bar even better? Add chocolate!” says TJ McIntyre, CEO at Bobo’s. “Our new Dipp’d Bars satisfy the sweet tooth while delivering the hearty homemade baked bar experience Bobo’s fans know and love.”

Bobo’s new Dipp’d Bars are made with the highest quality ingredients like real cocoa along with 100% whole grain oats for sustained energy to keep the body going. Each bar is individually wrapped for easy, on-the-go snacking. Bobo's new Dipp’d line is the perfect sweet treat when that chocolate craving strikes and

Bobo’s new Original flavor Dipp’d Bar is Bobo’s classic "Original" oat bar recipe with dark chocolate. The Peanut Butter Dipp’d bar uses real peanut butter mixed with rolled oats and dark chocolate. The new Double Chocolate Dipp’d Bar is a chocolate-flavored oat bar made with real cocoa and unsweetened chocolate. Each bar is baked at Bobo’s new facility in Loveland, Colo.



