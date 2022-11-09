Colorado-based snack brand Bobo’s has launched a new, state-of-the-art, wind-powered production facility in Loveland, Colo. Bobo’s says that the new 123,000-square-foot facility will increase production of its bars, bites and toaster pastries by more than three times to help meet growing customer demand while reducing its carbon footprint at the same time.

In addition to being powered entirely by wind, the new Bobo’s Bakery has reportedly achieved more than 95% diversion of its solid waste from the landfill through a comprehensive waste management program. Further, Bobo’s says it has committed to carbon neutrality by the end of December 2022 and has plans to purchase carbon offsets. The opening of the new bakery consolidates Bobo’s three previous facilities into one seamless operation, significantly reducing internal CO 2 emissions.

Bobo’s says it has invested significantly to increase the speed and efficiency of its baking capabilities without changing the products' handmade look and feel. Its new, state-of-the-art baking equipment includes automated equipment that tamps the bars into the signature Bobo’s pan. One of these machines, nicknamed “the Bobot,” was designed to exactly replicate Bobo’s signature handmade look and texture. Bobo’s says the new bakery has the ability to produce one-million bars, bites or toaster pastries per day, and the company already has plans in place to further increase capacity.

Bobo’s worked hand-in-hand with the City of Loveland when choosing the location of and developing the new facility. Many of Bobo’s employees live in or near the Loveland area making the new location a much more convenient option. Other Bobo’s employees now have the option for hybrid or fully remote work, supporting a work-life balance for all 300 of the growing Bobo’s workforce.

“This day is more than two years in the making,” says TJ McIntyre, CEO of Bobo’s. “We're thrilled to officially open our incredible new ‘super bakery’ today and to continue to support the growing, nationwide consumer demand for Bobo’s products. We've brought our entire operation, including production and packaging, under one extremely efficient, wind-powered roof to produce a product true and authentic to Beryl’s original vision that began years ago in her own kitchen. Despite Bobo’s tremendous success and growth over the last 19 and a half years, we feel like we are just getting started."

“It’s truly amazing to think back to when my daughter, Bobo, and I baked that first batch of oat bars in my kitchen,” says Beryl Stafford, founder of Bobo’s. “It’s extremely rewarding to see how far we’ve come today as we stay true to that same home baked, handmade quality, only now in 24 ovens! All of which produce the same yummy snacks made with the same wholesome ingredients and the same delicious taste and texture as that first oat bar in 2003. As we have scaled our production from my kitchen to this new ‘super bakery,’ through it all it’s remained paramount that we maintain the quality of our products.”