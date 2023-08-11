PB2 Foods has launched two new products available at Kroger stores nationwide. PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars in Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Almond flavors.

With 13-15-g of protein per serving and powered by peanut and almond powders, the company states that PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars provide a healthy combination of natural, better-for-you ingredients that deliver on taste. The protein bars are made with 100% gluten-free, vegan, kosher and non-GMO ingredients.

Each Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar contains 190 calories, 15-g of protein, 3-g of dietary fiber and 4-g of 3-g of sugars. The protein bars joined the PB2 Performance line of complete plant-based protein powders, including Peanut Protein with Dutch Cocoa and Almond Protein with Madagascar Vanilla.

PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars can be found at Kroger stores nationwide. Both flavor varieties will retail for $8.99-$9.99 for a box of five bars. Availability on Amazon and other retail channels will begin in September.