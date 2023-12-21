Oobli has introduced Oobli Milk Chocolate bars into its sweet protein-powered product portfolio as well as an expanded line of dark chocolate bars.

By adding a small amount of sweet protein for sweetness instead of sugar or alternative sweeteners, Oobli Milk Chocolates contain 70% less sugar than traditional milk chocolate bars. The company says sweet proteins are like any other type of dietary protein, except they happen to taste sweet. Derived from small, rare fruits that grow near the Equator, sweet proteins don't affect blood sugar, insulin or the gut microbiome, making them a healthy alternative to alternative sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, stevia and erythritol, according to the company.

“Until now, consumers have needed to compromise on taste if they wanted a low-sugar alternative. With Oobli sweet proteins, there is now a solution to enjoy chocolate with a whole lot less guilt,” says Ali Wing, CEO, Oobli. “Chocolates are a proof point of Oobli’s ability to sweeten foods in a healthier way with no compromise on your gut or taste buds.”

Oobli is also relaunching its dark chocolate bars in four brand new flavors. Known as a dark chocolate option, Oobli’s new dark chocolate bars have 1g of sugar per serving without the inclusion of any alternative sweeteners.

Oobli chocolates: