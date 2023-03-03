Premier Protein has introduced Plant Protein Powder, a creamy take on the brand's protein powder flavors, but with the flexibility to support plant-based preferences. With 25g of protein from pea and rice protein, the company says this formula can be used for shaking, baking and making plant-based protein creations.

The company says that 100% of protein in Premier Protein Plant Protein Powder is derived from plant-based ingredients with 150-160 calories, depending on the flavor. This new offering is now available in Chocolate and Vanilla.