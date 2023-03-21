Ghost has announced its Ghost Whey and Ghost Vegan has added a Cinnabon flavor to the lines.

Ghost Whey has 25 g of protein per serving and combines a whey protein blend with natural digestive enzymes. Ghost Vegan has 20 g of protein per serving and is made with a vegan protein blend of pea protein concentrate, organic pumpkin protein and watermelon seed protein. The protein powder includes Cinnabon's Makara cinnamon.

"Every recipe has a secret ingredient that pulls everything together, and this collaboration is centered on authenticity," said Dan Lourenco, co-founder and CEO of Ghost. "Ghost is proud to team up with Cinnabon to create a product that emulates the classic taste of a sweet, cinnamon-spiced cinnamon roll. We are continuing to make sports nutrition approachable by creating protein powders that taste exactly like iconic products we know and love."

"We are always looking for unique and relevant ways to bring our guests the signature flavors of our world famous cinnamon rolls," said Dave Mikita, president of international and retail channels at Focus Brands. "Cinnabon cinnamon rolls are irresistibly good, and this new protein powder helps feed our fans' cravings in an exciting new format."



