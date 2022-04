BOOST high-protein Cinnabon bakery-inspired flavored nutritional drinks do not contain artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. Each 8 fl.-oz. serving contains 20g of high-quality protein to help maintain muscle and 27 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs. Gluten-free, they are available in a 6-pack of 8 fl.-oz. bottles. The drinks are suitable for lactose intolerance (not for individuals with galactosemia) and are available at Walmart and online.