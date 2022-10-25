Sokol Custom Food Ingredients has recently announced the expansion of its senior leadership team. The company has appointed John Pimpo as vice president of ingredients, sales and marketing, and Lauren Davis as vice president of finance and strategy.

Sokol says that Pimpo will be responsible for increasing sales revenues while developing strategic marketing initiatives for profitability of the ingredients division. It also says Davis will be leading the finance and strategy functions, working as a link between the operations, sales and finance teams to promote growth in areas that serve customers.

“Following my first few weeks as CEO at Sokol, I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities that exist for company growth, which is why I am happy to welcome John and Lauren to the team at such a pivotal time for our business,” said Shawn Sullivan, CEO of Sokol. “Having personally known John throughout his tenure in the food industry, I’ve witnessed how his passion for innovation and dedication to customer retention and development can and will be an asset for Sokol. Lauren is a take-charge organizational leader and an excellent collaborator with a strong background in finance and driving strategic initiatives — making her particularly well-equipped to help us achieve systematic sales growth and profit improvement.”

John Pimpo joins Sokol from Parker Food Group where he was the director of marketing. Pimpo has over 20 years of experience in revenue growth, customer development and marketing management. Davis joins Sokol from LICKS Pill-Free Solutions where she was the VP of operations and finance and held other roles such as, VP of strategy at Midwest Co-Pack and senior business analyst and manager of supply chain architecture for Ferrara Candy Company.