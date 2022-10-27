Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) announced a two-step, lightweighting technology that reportedly eliminates more than 50% of the material and weight in the finish of the bottle. ARP says its new Quantum technology for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles deliver sustainability benefits, lower costs and an improved packaging appearance.

The company says that by removing more than 50% of the material and weight from the finish, the new Quantum technology reduces manufacturing costs and GHG emissions, resulting in energy savings and lower carbon emissions compared to bottles with a traditional finish. Quantum technology also reportedly allows for up to 100% recycled material use and provides a superior consumer experience with a more sustainable, fully recyclable package.

The Quantum optimized finish technology can be used for packaging in multiple segments including healthcare, home and personal care, food and dairy.



