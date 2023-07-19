Amcor Capsules has introduced TRANSPARENCE, a sustainability program to support the wine and spirits industry.

TRANSPARENCE is a continuous improvement program focused on environmental impact; through which Amcor Capsules says it will establish data-driven objectives and actions to deliver sustainable closures and capsules. Progress and achievements under this program will be verified and certified by independent and expert third parties.

Yannick Magnon, general manager of Amcor Capsules says, “TRANSPARENCE is a strong commitment that directly supports Wine and Spirits brands and distributors. It is our commitment to continue to offer stronger sustainable solutions in the future, with corresponding environmental impacts and improvements independently verified and certified in the most transparent way. With such a public pledge, we aim to build trust and understanding, and improve standards of sustainability in our industry.”

The TRANSPARENCE sustainability program builds on three pillars—reduce, recycle, respect.

Reduce: Amcor Capsules is committed to reduce its carbon footprint by 18% by FY25, compared to FY20. Key initiatives include:

Working closely with its aluminum suppliers to integrate further recycled aluminum.

Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 (SBTi commitment). This aligns with the IPCC's recommendations of limiting global warming to around 1.5°C.

Reducing the use of secondary packaging. For example, Amcor Capsules partners with some of the biggest champagne houses to reuse their packaging to limit the use of secondary packaging.

Recycle: In 2018, Amcor Group committed to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. Today, 96% of Amcor Capsules’ portfolio is already recycle-ready.

Research and development teams at Amcor are working to convert the remaining 4% of products into recycle-ready solutions.

All new product developments contain an eco-design framework.

Amcor works with independent third parties to certify the recyclability credentials of products.

Respect: Amcor Capsules says that it ensures respect for the planet shapes its roadmap. All Amcor Capsules plants reportedly send zero production waste to disposal and are located near wine and spirits production areas, ensuring better respect of the transportation chain.

Amcor says that it ensures every party of its supply chain is respected. Throughout the year, Amcor discloses safety and sustainability data related to its operational footprint, investors, ratings agencies and the public. These platforms include EcoVadis and SEDEX. Amcor holds the EcoVadis Gold Certification. This certification, based on four criteria (Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement) recognizes Amcor as part of top 5% of companies evaluated.

TRANSPARENCE will be delivered in collaboration with Amcor Capsules' partners and third parties, and it will reportedly be regularly updated with progress, achievements and new objectives.



