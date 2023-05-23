ALPLA has introduced a biodegradable coffee capsules for the Blue Circle brand. Made out of an organic material, the capsules can be disposed via home compost or in the organic waste bin. The system is certified and provides improved barrier properties.

Recyclable, tasteless and odor neutral, according to the company, the biodegradable coffee capsules for the Blue Circle brand consists of a capsule and a sealing foil. This minimizes the effects on the capsule contents and the unwanted migration of coffee aroma to the environment.

“With the biodegradable coffee capsule, we are not only helping our customers achieve their sustainability targets, but are also acting in line with the new EU Packaging Regulation, which will require compostable solutions for individual coffee portion packaging in the future,” says Nicolas Lehner, CCO at ALPLA.

The capsules are injection-molded using the company’s facilities and are produced in the Blue Circle design for compatibility and handling. The organic material is compatible with food and feedstuff production.

“The combination of the material, design and production process is key to the capsules’ stability, leak tightness and barrier,” adds Lehner.

The packaging, including sealing foil and contents, has been awarded the "OK compost HOME" and "OK compost INDUSTRIAL" certification marks by TÜV Austria. This means the Blue Circle coffee capsules can be disposed of via home compost or in the organic waste bin.



